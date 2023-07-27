RFL announce massive £245,000 pay-off to former directors Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse

THE RFL has announced a massive £245,000 pay-off to former directors Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse in its 2022 accounts.

The report is a damning one with the RFL now having £7.87 million in 2022 in the bank as opposed to having £15.48 million in cash at the bank in 2021.

Rimmer and Moorhouse, as part of a new direction within the governing body, left the sport at the end of last year – something which cost almost a quarter of a million pounds.

The report reads: “Director remuneration increased from £455k in 2021 to £787k in 2022. It should be noted that this total includes a provision of £245k for the compensation for loss of office for the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer.”

Meanwhile, operating costs have gone up, from £10 million to £15 million in the past year, with staffing costs rising from £6.8 million to £7.6 million in 2022.

It isn’t good news on the overall broadcast income either, with a drop from from £9.434 million in 2021 to £7.839 million in 2022.

And it still remains to be seen what the broadcast deal will look like for 2024 and beyond.