Wigan Warriors forward heading for surgery and potentially out for Super League season as Matt Peet hails Tyler Dupree and Leigh Leopards

WIGAN WARRIORS’ signing of Tyler Dupree has come at a very good time, with the Super League club set to be without one of their forwards for ‘months’ in the aftermath of the Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR last weekend.

Wigan man Willie Isa left the field early during the 11-10 defeat to Rovers and will be out for an indefinite period of time, potentially ruling the veteran out for the rest of the season.

“Willie needs surgery, we can’t define a timeline yet. He will be under the knife so it will be months rather than weeks,” Peet said.

Potentially, it wouldn’t be confirmed yet but there is a chance. There is also a chance he could feature again.”

Peet has also revealed that Dupree will debut against Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

“He will feature, whether he will start or not I don’t know but he will feature,” Peet said.

“He has had to work his way back, he’s not had it straight forward, it shows his desire and commitment. For a young player to stand out the way he did in the Championship it caught the eye and his game went from strength to strength at Salford.

“Tyler has developed no end, he was a standout player in the academy at Leeds, he was always a handful then but I do like the fact he has had to go away and come back.”

Peet had some kind words for Leigh and especially head coach Adrian Lam, who took the Warriors to the 2020 Super League Grand Final.

“They will be full of confidence and rightly so. The way Derek (Beaumont – Leigh owner) has assembled the squad, the way Lammy (Adrian Lam) has got them playing, they seem to be enjoying one others’ company. They are a team on the up, they have a great work ethic, they are the standout story of the season so far.”

“I’m really happy for Adrian, I think we all knew he would do a good job at Leigh. Even through the Championship they were playing fantastic rugby and we are well aware of what Adrian will be able to do with that squad.”