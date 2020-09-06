RFL calls off Autumn comp

The RFL’s Autumn competition has been cancelled.

Only five teams put their hand up to play in the competition, designed by the governing body after the Championship and League 1 seasons were null and void.

Leigh, one of the five interested clubs, subsequently pulled out, leaving the hopes of a competition unrealistic.

The RFL say they are now looking into the possibility of a redesigned 1895 Cup competition which could start on Boxing Day, meaning the season would start earlier than usual.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Like everyone we want to see a return of our sport at this level. But in these uniquely challenging circumstances it is important that we work with the clubs to find the best solutions.

“As we have since March, we need to be flexible and creative. We hope the coming months will include the return of crowds to sporting events – something that is so crucial at this level.

“Some clubs have already expressed enthusiasm for the option of an earlier start to the 2021 season, and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup provides us with a possible opportunity to secure that.

“There is also the possibility of using the traditional sporting dates of Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to come back with a bang – although it is important we recognise there are still substantial challenges ahead as we work through the detailed requirements for the return of our sport outside Super League.

“Moving the majority of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup to earlier in the season should also mean fewer midweek games in the 2021 schedule, which would be another potential advantage. With the Super League clubs agreeing to contribute to a prize money fund for this competition it definitely seems like an opportunity that we should continue to explore.

“Those discussions will continue over the coming weeks, as we all continue to work towards bringing Rugby League back for players and supporters to enjoy.”

