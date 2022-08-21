RFL complete move to new HQ and make step towards Super League realignment

The RFL completed its relocation to the Etihad Campus in east Manchester last week.

After more than 25 years based at Red Hall in Leeds, the sport’s governing body last year moved to Quay West in Salford’s Media City on a temporary basis while its new home was completed.

The headquarters, on a 200-acre site surrounding Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, have now opened and will be home to around 100 RFL staff, along with staff from Super League (Europe) as the bodies’ realignment gathers pace.

RL Commercial, the new joint-venture company created this year to drive Rugby League’s commercial development, will also soon operate from the same office.

The Etihad Campus is also home to other sporting facilities including the National Cycling Centre and National Squash Centre.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “The Etihad Campus is home to world-class sport and world-class facilities, and now Rugby League is part of this major national and international sporting ecosystem here in the north of England.

“And the Etihad Campus is about more than just elite sport. Inclusivity and sustainability are built into its DNA, and moving here underlines our desire for Rugby League to be a sport that future generations want to take part in and that everyone has the chance to enjoy.

“Bringing all of the staff of the SLE and the RFL under one roof was a big moment for us.”

