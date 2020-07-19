RFL hoping for early crowd return

Rugby League supporters could be among the first to attend games in this country after the RFL put its hand up to be used to try out measures for the return of crowds.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the government’s hopes for crowds to be allowed back in stadiums from October.

And League Express can reveal the RFL is hoping to be allowed to use Rugby League games to test safety measures prior to the government giving a general green light for fans to come back.

It remains to be seen whether the offer will be accepted, but it’s news that will no doubt be welcomed by supporters desperate to attend games as soon as possible.

Though the return of crowds is still some time away, the government’s announcement was welcomed by Super League, who loaded the revised fixture list at the back end of the season in the hope that supporters will be able to attend games by then.

Super League officials are optimistic that there is a real prospect of having attendances for the last eight rounds of the season, as well as the play-offs and the finals of both the Challenge Cup and Super League.

