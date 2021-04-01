RFL issue Covid guidelines reminder after launching investigation into alleged Featherstone breach

THE RFL have reminded clubs and players of their obligations and expectations around Covid protocols and behaviours.

It follows the launch of an investigation into an alleged breach of government guidelines by Featherstone.

The governing body received photographs of Rovers players and staff mixing in a club bar after the Challenge Cup second-round clash at home to Batley on Saturday.

“Such gatherings are not currently permitted – either under RFL protocols or in law,” said the governing body in a statement.

“The RFL has contacted all clubs and all players to remind them of obligations and expectations around Covid protocols and behaviours.

“The RFL is keen to ensure that individuals, their clubs and competitions are not put at unnecessary risk as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased.”

As a result of the Featherstone investigation, which is ongoing, forward Brett Ferres has been banned from any involvement in Rugby League for ten days and fined £250.

Rovers open their Championship campaign at home to Batley on Good Friday.

“Ferres is the only player positively identified to date,” added the RFL.

“He will not be able to resume training with the club, or attend a Featherstone match, until Wednesday, April 7, provided the club confirms a negative lateral flow test result for him on that day.”