When would you feel confident about attending Rugby League matches in 2021, in light of the Covid pandemic.

I would be happy to attend matches right from the start of the season, at the end of March.

I would be happy to attend matches only when more than 50% of the UK population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

I would be happy to attend matches only when more than 75% of the UK population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

I would be happy to attend matches only when more than 90% of the UK population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Although I have been a regular spectator until last year's lockdown, the pandemic means that I won't be attending matches in the foreseeable future.