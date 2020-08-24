RFL names players suspended for breaching Covid protocols

The RFL has named three players who have been suspended for breaching Covid protocols following an addition to the Operational Rules in response to the current exceptional situation.

The standard punishment, for breaches outside of training and matches, will be a 14-day ban from all Rugby League activity – including training as well as matches – with fines also to be imposed.

The 14-day period is consistent with the self-isolation period required following close contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Bans will begin from the date of the transgression, irrespective of when the sanction is imposed.

The players suspended, with the dates of their transgression and suspension, are as follows:

Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors) – transgression August 7, suspension August 8-21;

James Gavet (Huddersfield Giants) – transgression August 13, suspension August 14-27;

Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves) – transgression August 16, suspension August 17-30.

Karen Moorhouse, the RFL’s Chief Regulatory Officer, said: “Covid protocols were established in the weeks leading up to the resumption of the Betfred Super League season earlier this month, with an emphasis on player education and collective buy-in, and with clubs encouraged to agree and enforce their own codes of conduct.

“In the main the Protocols have been observed, and we are grateful to the majority of clubs and players and other individuals involved for their responsible and disciplined approach.

“However we are in a situation where breaches of the Protocols by any individuals connected with the game could have serious repercussions for all – either an impact on individual and public health, or in terms of disruption to the rescheduled fixtures list. It is therefore important that appropriate sanctions reflecting the reasons for the regulations are imposed. The ability to enforce a 14-day stand-down reflects this.”

