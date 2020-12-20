RFL nearing a decision on Championship & League 1 format

The RFL hope to make an announcement on the schedule of the Championship and League 1 campaigns after clubs were unable to come to an agreement on Friday.

Clubs discussed how the season should look in the meeting last week, but couldn’t reach a final verdict.

Among the key items for discussion were the Summer Bash, the 1895 Cup and a start date, though early March is when clubs are expected to return to action.

The Bash, a popular weekend event among supporters, is at risk of being scrapped for the season due to time constraints as well as logistical challenges during the current pandemic.

But some clubs are keen to keep the event for supporters as well as the vital coverage by Sky Sports, who have shown the event every year since it was inaugurated.

The 1895 Cup will also remain, though with a revised format that could see a group stage.

RFL Chairman Simon Johnson told League Express that he hopes to make progress in the next 24 hours, with a potential announcement made before Christmas.

