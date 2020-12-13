RFL reacts cautiously to concussion scares

The RFL is proceeding cautiously amid a sport-wide movement on head injury neglect.

Concussions and head injuries have become a major talking point in recent weeks, with football being linked to dementia cases and both codes of rugby with concussion complications.

Eight former rugby union players are planning to launch legal action against World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU in relation to the impact of concussion on their later lives. All eight players have been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Over 100 former professional players are thought to be represented, and a Rugby League-related case can’t be ruled out.

In football, there have been alleged links between dementia and heading a football.

As yet no case has been made against the RFL.

In a statement, the governing body said: “The RFL are noting and monitoring developments but have received no formal contact.

“As the sport’s national governing body, the RFL is committed to player welfare and education, which remain central to our partnerships with RL Cares and other organisations within the sport.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.