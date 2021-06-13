RFL releases All Stars shirt

The RFL has revealed the shirt the Combined Nations All Stars will play in when they face England at Warrington on June 25.

The shirt, which is modelled by Wigan star Jackson Hastings, has been designed in consultation with former Hull KR star Mose Masoe, the former Hull KR star who might have expected to play for the All Stars if he hadn’t suffered a career-ending injury in January 2020.

Kit partner OXEN has worked with the former Samoan international to design a jersey that incorporates all Masoe’s previous clubs, while replicating his own tattoos across the shoulder and sleeve.

£10 from every shirt sold will go direct to the Mose Masoe Foundation, the charity set up following his injury to support to his family. The foundation will also support other Rugby League players who suffer spinal injuries.

The official shirt sponsor is leading roadside assistance and vehicle recovery provider, Green Flag.

The fact that Hastings has modelled the shirt suggests that the Wigan halfback will play a key role for the All Stars. A strong performance could enable him to force his way into the England reckoning.

Coach Tim Sheens will take charge of the Combined Nations before returning to Australia to undertake a new role as head of football performance with Wests Tigers.

