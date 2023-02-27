RFL reviewing kit protocols following recent colour clashes

RUGBY Football League chiefs are reviewing their procedures over clubs’ kit choice for matches after a number of recent colour clashes.

The development follows questions raised after the Super League opening-round game between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

Hull wore their first-choice black and white hooped shirts with Castleford in white with navy and orange trim.

The backs of both shirts are predominantly white, and a number of supporters said distinguishing the teams was difficult.

Castleford’s home shirt is a mixture of orange and black, while they also have an amber third kit, which is a modern update of that worn during their 1986 Challenge Cup final triumph over Hull KR.

Hull’s alternative shirt is royal blue while a bold third kit, which is inspired by the city’s annual fair and represents bright lights against a night sky, has also been unveiled.

In addition, when Featherstone Rovers hosted Halifax Panthers in round two of the Championship, the former wore navy and white hoops with white shorts and the latter royal blue and white hoops with white shorts.

The RFL laws of the game state “the colours of the jerseys worn by competing teams shall be easily distinguishable”.

Asked about the choices for the Hull versus Castleford match, a spokesman for the governing body said: “RFL directives are based on images supplied by the clubs during pre-season.

“In this case, the shorts and socks offered a contrast but we agree that the shirt contrast was insufficient.

“We are reviewing kit directives for the remainder of the season and also looking to review the overall process of submitting kit designs.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.