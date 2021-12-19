RFL to hear appeal from Featherstone Rovers’ Dane Chisholm next month

The RFL expect to hear Featherstone halfback Dane Chisholm’s appeal against an eight-match ban for using discriminatory language early in the New Year.

The 31-year-old has strongly denied using a derogatory slur after a collision with an opposition staff member during August’s Championship clash at Oldham.

Rovers have confirmed their support for Chisholm, who was given the ban at an operational rules tribunal.

The club said in a statement: “Featherstone Rovers have a track record of working with people of all backgrounds, in particular, our work with members of our community with learning difficulties is second to none. These are projects Dane and other members of the squad have played a key part in.

“We work closely with our principal partners at Millennium Support to provide opportunities for those with learning difficulties. This is well demonstrated in our LDRL programme of which we’re incredibly proud.”

Should the suspension be upheld, Chisholm would miss six competitive matches, with two pre-season games able to be included.

Meanwhile, both Featherstone and Leigh have reached agreed decisions with the RFL following incidents involving supporters.

After their home play-off semi-final against Halifax in October, a suspended fine of £3,000 imposed following an earlier case of supporter misconduct this year has been activated.

Rovers have been fined an additional £5,000 with that punishment suspended until the end of the 2023 season.

Featherstone will spend the sum of the activated fine on high-profile support of the RFL’s Tackle It and Enjoy the Game initiatives.

Tackle It is an anti-discrimination action plan while Enjoy The Game aims to build on the success of the RFL’s original Respect campaign, which was launched in 2004.

Leigh’s case follows their Super League clash at Wigan in August.

After incidents which breached the RFL’s operational rules, the Centurions have been fined £7,500, with £4,000 of that suspended until the end of the 2023 season, for failing to use ‘best endeavours’ in terms of supporter behaviour.

The agreed decision involves the fine being invested in a plan of action to improve supporter behaviour through high-profile support of the Tackle It and Enjoy the Game campaigns.

