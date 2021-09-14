Rhinos have treble in their sights

LEEDS RHINOS are targeting the treble when they face Leyland Warriors in Sunday’s Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, which is live on Sky.

The showdown at the Medway Park Sports Centre in Gillingham starts at 3.15pm, with coverage on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

Leeds finished top of the table at the end of the regular season and last month won the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup.

Undefeated in 2021, the Rhinos squad includes Josh Butler, Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell and James Simpson, who represented England against Wales earlier this season.

Leyland’s Adam Rigby (above) made his England debut in that match and said: “We’ve played Leeds a few times this season and have improved each time.

“Last time out we were winning until the last ten minutes. Preparation has been difficult over the past couple of weeks for all kinds of reasons, but we’ll travel down with a stronger squad and give it everything we’ve got.

“Leeds are a good side, very structured, and have deservedly already won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders award.

“We’re well organised ourselves – Phil Roberts may not be as quick as he was, but he gives us superb direction in the middle.

“Then we’ve the likes of Martin Norris and Declan Roberts who are more than capable of pulling something out of the hat.”

The game is one of three grand finals – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – to be shown live on Sky Sports this Autumn.

Collins (inset) said: “It’s amazing to find ourselves’ being shown live, and it’s an exciting opportunity to showcase Wheelchair Rugby League to a new audience.”

The flourishing sport is a five-a-side version of Rugby League with matches played on a 46 by 20 metre court.

Teams include three physically disabled players and two non-disabled players. All must play in a sports wheelchair.

Each game lasts 80 minutes (two 40-minute halves).

Tickets for Sunday’s Grand Final are on sale now. Admission on the door is £5 adults, £2 children or £12 for a family ticket (two adults and up to four children). More information is available via the Medway Council website.

Medway Park Sports Centre will also host the Wheelchair Championship Grand Final between Warrington Wolves and Hereford Harriers on Saturday (1.30pm).