Richard Marshall leaves Salford Red Devils

In a short statement issued this morning, Salford Red Devils have revealed that Richard Marshall has left the club by mutual consent.

“Arriving from St. Helens last year where he was assistant coach, Marshall took the reins at Salford ahead of the 2021 Betfred Super League season, which the Red Devils finished in 11th place,” said the statement.

“Salford Red Devils would like to thank Richard Marshall for his efforts this season and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”