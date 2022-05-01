Danny Richardson and Ryan Hampshire facing longer waits for Castleford Tigers returns

Castleford Tigers will have to wait a little longer for the return of scrum-half Danny Richardson, who is due for more treatment on his neck injury.

Coach Lee Radford told League Express that the Tigers’ number seven, who received the injury in the first game of the season against Salford, needs further medical assessment before he is allowed to return to the team.

Speaking after Friday’s 44-12 defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, Radford said, “We still don’t know about Danny, we’ve got to go and see the specialist again so we’ll have to wait and see.

“Fortunately, we don’t seem to have any further injury problems from tonight’s game but there may be some bruised pride in the dressing room.”

Radford is already reeling from the loss of full-back Niall Evalds with a bicep injury and is still awaiting the return of Greg Eden and Ryan Hampshire, who is recovering from a broken hand.

“Ryan had his pot off this week so he’s not far off,” said Radford.

“The quicker we can get him back the better.”

Radford is hoping Hampshire’s return will lift spirits in the playing group after Friday’s humbling defeat in France.

He added, “We were shocking tonight, second best in every department and when you’re second-best in the physicality, especially the way that Catalans play, it didn’t give us any chance to win the game.

“The build-up had been bizarre for me and the staff, but it’s not an excuse for our performance. We were flat and we knew there would be a response from Catalans after their game against Hull.”

There was little to smile about for Radford at Stade Gilbert Brutus, although the Tigers’ coach took some positivity from the noisy group of 100 fans who had travelled to support his team.

He said, “Our supporters are always behind us, they create a party wherever we go and even when we are losing, I can’t help hearing some of the chants and it’s hard to stop myself laughing, they’re brilliant.

“They’re clearly enjoying themselves and it is a fantastically supported club and, although I don’t like apologising to fans, that wasn’t good enough.

“We should have been better for them tonight.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.