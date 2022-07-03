Richardson future in the balance

CASTLEFORD TIGERS halfback Danny Richardson is not yet sure where his future lies, although he would be happy to stay with the Tigers next season, if the club wants him.

That is the key question and Richardson admits that he doesn’t know whether he will receive a contract offer from the club.

“I have no idea yet if Radders (coach Lee Radford) wants me to stay,” he said, before playing a key role in Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

“I’ve only played three games under him so far but if Castleford want me to stay, then we’ll have to sort it out.

“I would be happy to stay. I really like the club. I haven’t really got going during the three years I’ve been here. I’ve picked a couple of injuries up and there was the whole Covid thing.

“But I love it here and I’d be happy to stay if the opportunity comes about.”

Radford admitted he hasn’t decided yet on whether to retain Richardson, even though he will lose his other star halfback when Jake Trueman moves to Hull FC next season.

“It is still up in the air,” confirmed Radford.

“I spoke to Danny about a month ago. At that time I hadn’t seen him play this season. There were no credits in the bank back then.

“But in the last couple of games he’s shown us some bits and he’s been really good around the place. I really like him and if he can continue to perform as he has done recently, then that tends to make the decision for you and likewise if it goes the other way.”

The club expects to discover the severity of Ryan Hampshire’s knee injury this week, although it appears to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which would keep him out for nine to twelve months. Like Richardson, Hampshire’s contract only runs to the end of this season.

