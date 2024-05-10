Richie Myler reveals the man in “pole position” for Hull FC head coaching job

HULL FC’S director of rugby Richie Myler has earmarked Simon Grix as the man in “pole position” for the vacant head coaching role at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites have been hunting for a new boss since Tony Smith exited the East Yorkshire club last month, with Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley already turning down the offer of the number one role.

Other names, such as Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam, ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs leader Jason Demetriou and former Leeds Rhinos hero Brian McDermott have all been names banded about to potentially take the role.

However, interim boss Simon Grix is the man currently first in the running for the vacancy, according to Myler.

“Grixy is in the pole position for it in the sense that he is doing the job day to day and the boys are responding really well to him,” Myler said.

“Performances have improved after several 50-point defeats. In the last few weeks, you can see they have responded well to him.

“Ultimately, the question will be, is anybody going to add to what we’ve got, is anybody going to give us that little bit extra that we need? If that person is out there, then we might go down that route.

However, at this current moment in time, we’ve had numerous conversations with numerous coaches, including Simon himself.”

Myler also emphasised that time will be taken over the appointment.

“He’s doing a tremendous job behind the scenes, and he’s working really hard for it. He sees himself as a head coach.

“There are lots of options, and as a club of Hull FC’s stature, we’ll always have them, but Grixy is definitely a candidate.

“He will be a future head coach. He did a tremendous job at Halifax, and he has that aspiration to be a head coach, but whether that’s at Hull or not at Hull, time will tell. There’s no rash decision coming from my end.”

