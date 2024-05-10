Ex-St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors prop to stand as candidate in General Election

FORMER St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors prop Keith Mason is set to stand as a candidate in the General Election that will take place later this year.

Though no date has been set for the General Election, it must be held no later than 28 January 2025 as is protocol – and one man that will be up for selection is Mason, who has taken quite the career turn since retiring as a rugby league player in the 2010s.

Mason, who won the Challenge Cup in 2004 with St Helens, has had everal parts in several television dramas such as: Peaky Blinders, Bulletproof, Cold Feet. He also starred in imperative, Killers Anonymous, Missing Goods and the upcoming feature film Jack Stall Is Dead and thriller Skin Traffik.

Now, the 42-year-old is making waves into the political arena, standing for the Workers Party of Great Britain in Wakefield and Rothwell at the upcoming General Election.

Mason himself took to X to reveal the news, saying: “I’ve just been made the candidate for MP of Wakefield. I represent people from the bottom, and the workers of Britain.”

Rugby League icon to stand for the @WorkersPartyGB in Wakefield and Rothwell Welcome to former Rugby Super League and Welsh international @Realkeithmason ✊https://t.co/6gN0VoH44h — Workers Party of Britain (@WorkersPartyGB) May 9, 2024

The Workers Party of Great Britain is currently led by George Galloway MP, who was elected as Member of Parliament for Rochdale earlier this year in a by-election.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast