York Knights veteran Richie Myler retires from rugby league

YORK RLFC have confirmed the retirement of half-back Richie Myler amid a long-term elbow injury.

Myler sustained the injury in York Knights’ Betfred Championship clash against Doncaster RLFC and has since undergone surgery after receiving specialist guidance.

The York club released this statement: “Following the completion of the surgery, it became clear that the road to recovery was going to be an extended one and, after taking time with his family, Myler spoke with York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild last week and shared his decision to retire.”

Through an 18-season professional career, Myler amassed 401 appearances and scored 208 tries while representing Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and York Knights as well as earning 11 international caps for England and Ireland.

The 33-year-old won the 2011 League Leaders’ Shield and 2012 Challenge Cup with Warrington before claiming a second Challenge Cup at Leeds in 2020, earning the Lance Todd Trophy that year.

Myler has since been linked with a move to become director of rugby at Hull FC as owner Adam Pearson prepares a shake-up of the East Yorkshire club.

