Riley Dean taking tips from Warrington Wolves’ star halfbacks

Riley Dean says he’s picking up every bit of advice and information from Gareth Widdop and George Williams that he can to ensure he’s ready to step in for either should the call come.

The highly-rated 20-year-old halfback knows he will most likely have to bide his time but is doing everything possible to be primed for any opportunity to add to his three appearances over three years for the Wolves.

The Academy product from Yorkshire, who first caught the eye playing for Brooksbank School in Elland and the renowned amateur club Siddal in Halifax made his first-team debut in the 30-12 home Super League defeat by St Helens in 2019.

He scored his first try at senior level in the 20-18 loss at Salford the following season and finally enjoyed a Warrington win when coming off the bench as Leigh were seen off 44-18 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in June.

That came after a temporary recall from a loan at York, for whom he scored three tries and a field-goal in nine appearances.

He finished the 2021 campaign on loan at Dewsbury, kicking five goals and a field-goal in five games, and believes his Championship experience will come in very useful.

“I needed to go out, experience a different environment and play in competitive games,” he explained.

“The Championship is a tough place. You are up against some hardened, experienced players and there’s nowhere to hide.

“I was out of my comfort zone for a while, but I enjoyed the challenge of getting used to different people and different systems, and hopefully I did okay.”

Big things are expected of England duo Widdop and Williams, who was signed in July after departing Canberra Raiders, at Warrington next year.

“They are obviously two top players, and it’s a privilege to be able to train with them, listen to them and see how they go about their jobs,” added Dean, who has hoped of making the Ireland squad for next year’s World Cup.

“I’d be stupid not the pick up everything I possibly can, and you never know what might happen in terms of injuries, suspensions or even Covid, although hopefully that’s not the case.

“It’s my job to make sure I do everything I can to be ready should an opportunity come along.”

