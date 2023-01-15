Rising Cumbrian star dies at 18

TRIBUTES have poured in for Hensingham and England Community Lions Under-19 hooker Logan Holgate following his death aged 18.

The Whitehaven club made the announcement on Wednesday, saying they had been left “devastated”.

Holgate, who had been on the age-group pathway at Salford and was in line to play for the Red Devils Reserves this year, featured for Hensingham in the National Conference League Third Division last season, having come through their various age-group teams.

He played for the Community Lions at the European Under-19 Championship in Italy in September, turning out as France were beaten 14-12 in a dramatic and memorable final.

Holgate first represented the Community Lions at Under-16 level. His brothers Ellison and Fletcher have also played for the representative team.

In a statement, Hensingham said: “Logan had been with the club since he was young and had been playing for our open-age and Under-18s.

“We are devastated at the news and will continue to support the family as much as we can.”

The Rugby Football League also issued a statement, saying: “Logan first caught attention in 2021 and made his Lions debut for the Under-16s in a victory over Wales at Colwyn Bay.

“Such was his burgeoning club form, it wasn’t long before he was firmly in the plans of the Under-19 selectors, firstly impressing in trials, before making the final touring squad that created history (by winning the tournament for the first time).

“He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff – a brilliant young man and team-mate.”

Holgate also played football for North West Counties League club Cleator Moor Celtic, and was a popular member of the Under-18 team.

An online GoFundMe appeal to support the family has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/holgate-family

