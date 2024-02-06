RL Commercial strike up major broadcasting deal with talkSPORT

RUGBY LEAGUE Commercial and talkSPORT today announce a new two-year agreement for broadcasting rights to Men’s and Women’s Super League rugby, covering 40 matches per season in 2024 and 2025 via commentary and reports.

The first commentary of the season will be on the opening match between Hull FC and Hull KR on 15 February.

Lead commentator Mark Wilson will be there throughout the season, alongside pundits Paul Cooke and Courtney Winfield-Hill. Paul played for both Hull teams and was a Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC in Cardiff in 2005, and Courtney is a former Grand Final winning scrum-half and Woman of Steel for Leeds Rhinos who represented England at the Rugby League World Cup.

talkSPORT have been covering Rugby League since 2016, so this will mark the network’s 9th season covering the Super League.

Key weekends will be supported with coverage across talkSPORT programmes including the opening weekend, Rivals Weekend, Magic Weekend in Leeds and the Grand Final at Old Trafford. talkSPORT will also have a Preview Show for the season at 5pm on Wednesday 14 February, where fans can hear from players and coaches on the upcoming season.

Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones: “We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 for a further two years. The continued coverage is fantastic news for Super League fans who now have the opportunity to listen to more than 80 live Betfred Super League games over the next two years. The fact that the deal includes coverage of the Betfred Women’s Super League for the first time is another indication of the growing profile of that competition.”

Head of talkSPORT, Liam Fisher, commented: “We have once again secured broadcasting rights to the Betfred Super League, and we are delighted that for the 2024 and 2025 seasons we will also be covering the Betfred Women’s Super League for the first time. This continues talkSPORT’s commitment to the sport with live outside broadcasts, huge guests and big coverage of marquee weekends throughout the season. Our listeners can join our fantastic commentary team as they get stuck in over the next two seasons.”

You can tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 via a free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com, DAB digital radio, download the talkSPORT app, or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2. talkSPORT is also widely available across the UK on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.