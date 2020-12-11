RLEF appoints David Butler as new General Manager

The Rugby League European Federation has confirmed the appointment of David Butler as the organization’s new General Manager, with the former head of participation at British Equestrian, and Director of Delivery for Basketball England, due to take up his post on 4th January, 2021.

Butler returns to the sport having previously held the roles of Head of Community Delivery and National Community Competitions Manager at the Rugby Football League, and been General Manager at Sheffield Eagles.

RLEF Chairman, Maurice Watkins C.B.E. commented: “After a thorough, exhaustive and delayed process, due to interruptions caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, we are delighted to have David on-board.

“David joins at a very exciting time for the sport in the region, with more nations than ever playing, and with the necessary drive and vision to ensure that the RLEF is absolutely fit for purpose emerging from the pandemic.

“We were particularly impressed by the standard of candidates who put themselves forward,” Watkins added. “It reflects well on our progress to date, and on their desire to be part of such a progressive governing body.”

Butler said of his appointment: “I am truly delighted to be joining the RLEF and I would like to thank the board for giving me this tremendous opportunity.

“I am looking forward to working with them, with the staff team and with the member nations, to continue the promoting the growth and development of Rugby League in the northern hemisphere.

“I have been fortunate to be involved with the RLEF as a volunteer for some time, have had some wonderful experiences, and know the absolute value of the international game.

“This a dream position for me and I cannot wait to get started.”