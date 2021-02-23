RLEF rebranded to ERL (European Rugby League)

The Rugby League European Federation (RLEF), which currently administers the sport in the northern hemisphere has completed its re-imaging exercise, now becoming European Rugby League (ERL) as its public-facing brand.

The name change was approved at the 2020 annual council meeting to follow the convention of the world governing body, International Rugby League (IRL), and the Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL), the southern hemisphere confederation. The legal name of the company becomes European Rugby League Federation Ltd.

The changes see the organisation’s logo refreshed, a revamped website and email domain name introduced, and social media handles revised. ERL general manager David Butler commented: “This signals a new, fresh, vibrant feel for the ever-expanding work of the ERL, and brings us in line with the overall image of the sport internationally.”

The website address is now www.europeanrugbyleague.com and European Rugby League’s social media accounts can found as follows:

Twitter: @EuroRugbyLeague

Facebook: facebook.com/EuroRugbyLeague

Instagram: @EuroRugbyLeague

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/eurorugbyleague

TikTok: @EuroRugbyLeague