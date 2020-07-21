RLEF statement on Euro XIIIs

The Rugby League European Federation board has not received the additional financial information asked for from the organisers of the planned Euro XIIIs club competition and, as a result, will not be formally endorsing it.

A statement from the governing body confirmed, ‘Whilst we recognise the aims of the tournament, including the opportunity for increased participation in the sport – which we all seek – without the full requested financial detail, we cannot make a comprehensive assessment of the competition and its viability. Therefore, we are not in a position to endorse it nor seek to collaborate on its delivery.’