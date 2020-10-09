Rob Burrow will not attend the Challenge Cup Final

Rob Burrow will not lead out Leeds Rhinos at Wembley due to coronavirus restrictions.

Burrow, who won at Wembley with the Rhinos in 2014 and 2015, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease late last year.

There were hopes that he would be able to attend the game but Covid restrictions mean nobody will be presenting the trophy.

As a result, Burrow instead plans to watch the game at home.

“I would like to thank the club and the RFL for all the support they have offered me and the kind invitation to be part of the Challenge Cup Final,” he said.

“I have decided to stay and watch the game at home with my family, like millions of other Rugby League fans around the country. I would like to wish both teams the best of luck for a special day.”

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby, Kevin Sinfield, a former teammate of Burrow’s added: “Having spoken with Rob and his wife Lindsey, I know it has been overwhelming for them to see the support Rob and his family have had from the general public in recent weeks, especially with everything else that is going on in people’s lives.

“I know from having played alongside Rob, that playing in the Challenge Cup Final and running out at Wembley was one of the biggest highlights of his career, and he hopes everyone will savour the moment despite the fact that fans cannot be there. Rob is anticipating a fantastic Final and looking forward sitting down with his kids to enjoy it.”