Cain Robb sets out Castleford Tigers ambitions after signing new contract

Castleford Tigers youngster Cain Robb is eying up the club’s number nine shirt as he set out his long-term ambitions after signing a new deal.

The 19-year-old hooker has committed to a new two-year contract that will keep him at Castleford, where he came through the Academy, until 2024.

Robb has five first-team appearances to date as well as being a regular fixture in their Reserves and is currently on a loan spell at Whitehaven in the Championship.

“My target now is to get more regular minutes in the first team,” said Robb, who started out at Beverley and West Hull as a junior.

“These next two years I want to be pushing on and pushing myself to be trying to get on that field.

“My short-term goal is my development as a player, but my long-term goal would definitely to be to get that number nine shirt here.”

The current occupier of that jersey is England international and 2020 Man of Steel winner Paul McShane, one of the most respected players in the competition, so Robb can have few better role models.

“Working alongside someone who has won a Man of Steel is great for me because he teaches you so many lessons on the field and off the field,” said the teenager.

“Having that composure as a hooker is something he has really helped me with a lot.”

Tigers head coach Lee Radford says Robb will need to keep building himself into a Super League athlete but has been impressed so far.

“He has some real work to do physically for us to see the best out of him and hopefully we can watch him progress over the next couple of seasons in that area,” said Radford.

“He has good enthusiasm, plays with good energy as we have seen in the games he has played for us this year.”

Meanwhile Castleford, who welcome Wigan Warriors to the Jungle on Saturday, are reported to have agreed a deal with Leeds Rhinos forward Alex Mellor to join next season.

