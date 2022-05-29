Toulouse Olympique star ruled out for rest of season through injury

Toulouse Olympique hooker Lloyd White is facing season-ending surgery on a back injury, which could threaten his plans to play for Wales or Jamaica in this year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old former Widnes number nine has been struggling with a spinal hernia for some time but the problem flared up during Toulouse’s recent home game against Wakefield and the decision was made to treat the condition.

Coach Sylvain Houles told League Express, “It’s a tough one for Lloyd but he’s a tough guy and he will be okay after treatmen. But unfortunately it rules him out for the rest of this season.

“We have been monitoring it but it was clear that he needs an operation and we wish him the very best in his recovery.

“Some players continue their careers after such procedures and some decide not to. Lloyd is 33 now and it will be up to him what we wants to do when he has fully recovered.”

White had been named in the provisional training squad for Jamaica in the World Cup, despite previously playing for Wales at international level thanks to his joint-nationality, although he now faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament.

Toulouse have moved quickly to find a replacement hooker in former Huddersfield and NRL star Nathan Peats, who had just returned home to Australia after a season in the French Championship with Albi when the offer of a two-year deal with Toulouse came up.

Coach Houles added, “Nathan Peats is a very experienced hooker and we are pleased he has agreed to join us.

“Because of Lloyd’s injury, we needed another hooker and Nathan has been playing in France, but he also has Super League and NRL experience, as well as playing for New South Wales, so he will bring a lot to our squad.

“He knows so many of our players already, having either played with them in Australia or the UK. He’s played with Corey, Daniel, Matty Russell, Joe Paulo, Mitch Garbutt and Olly and he was also at school with Dom Peyroux, so he doesn’t need much time to settle in, it’s like he was already part of the team.

“He knows France, I’ve seen a lot of him over here and he is a perfect fit for us.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.