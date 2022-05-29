Daryl Powell leading from the front in Warrington Wolves recruitment drive

He’s had eight seasons in the NRL and is in his third in France.

Now Sam Kasiano is looking forward to two seasons in England after agreeing to join Warrington next season along with his current Catalans Dragons team-mate Gil Dudson.

The two props will move on two-year contracts, and link up with fellow frontrower Thomas Mikaele, who has switched from Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal with immediate effect.

Meanwhile Warrington have also taken experienced St Helens prop Kyle Amor on loan for the remainder of the season in a bid to beef up their pack.

The 34-year-old Ireland international has scored 42 tries in 343 career games (he has also played for Whitehaven, Leeds, and Wakefield) and has enjoyed both Challenge Cup and Grand Final success with Saints.

However, he has had limited chances this year and said: “To get back playing is a big thing.”

Kiwi Mikaele, 24, has spent the last three-and-half seasons with Wests, for whom he has made 66 appearances, six of them this year.

The Sydney club’s coach Michael Maguire said: “It’s a good opportunity for Thomas and he leaves our club with the very best wishes. I’m sure we’ll see him back in the NRL at some stage.”

New Zealand and Samoa international Kasiano, 31, who featured for the Kiwis in their 2013 World Cup final defeat by Australia, played 139 times for Canterbury Bulldogs between 2011 and 2017 and 14 times for Melbourne Storm in 2018 before joining Catalans.

Like Wales international Dudson, he played for the Dragons in their Grand Final loss to St Helens last year.

“Playing in England was something I always wanted to do after France and experience life and rugby there,” said Kasiano.

“My focus is on doing well for Catalans for the rest of this season and then to try and play my best footy for Warrington.

“I’m really excited to work with (Wolves coach) Daryl Powell next year.

“Gil’s a great player and even better person too, so I’m excited to still be team-mates next year.”

Dudson, 31, started his career at former Super League club Crusaders before joining Wigan, with whom he won both the Challenge Cup and Grand Final (against Warrington) in 2013.

He has played for Widnes and Salford before joining Catalans ahead of last season.

“I really enjoy living and playing in France, but the opportunity to move to Warrington was too good to pass up,” he explained.

“Daryl has big plans.”

Warrington, who are eighth in Super League, host Leeds on Friday.

