Hull Kingston Rovers eyeing Eels forward

Hull Kingston Rovers are keeping tabs on Parramatta Eels forward Andrew Davey.

League Express understands the Robins have enquired about the backrower, who has emerged with the NRL high-flyers this season.

At the age of 28 Davey became the second oldest player to make his NRL debut earlier this year, having previously played in the Queensland Cup for the Mackay Cutters while working as a carpenter.

But after starring for the Cutters he was picked up by the Eels last year and made his debut in June before playing four consecutive games.

The Robins have enquired about the forward, who is understood to be considering a move to England and has been researching the city and the club ahead of a potential move.

A deal hasn’t been completed and there is still work to be done to finalise it, but it’s believed the Robins are keen to add Davey to their ranks to help replace Harvey Livett, the Warrington loanee who is set to join

Salford Red Devils next season, while co-captain Weller Hauraki is also off-contract at the end of the year.

Rovers have already completed the signing of George King for next season and props are still thought to be at the top of their priority list.

But standing at 6ft 3′ and weighing in at 106 kg, the Australian would add considerable size to a Robins pack that evidently lacks size.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.