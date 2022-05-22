Some Hull KR players still not over Challenge Cup heartbreak, says Tony Smith

Tony Smith says some of his Hull KR players have still not recovered from the disappointment of their Challenge Cup semi-final loss and he has welcomed some time off to “hit the reset button”.

It has been a bleak month for the Robins with four defeats on the spin, scoring only two tries in that run.

They have slipped out of the Super League play-off places but the hardest result to take was their limp loss to Huddersfield Giants in the Cup at Elland Road when they had entered with serious hopes of reaching this week’s final.

“It’ll do them the world of good,” said Smith of the extended break before their next game, at home to Salford Red Devils a week on Sunday.

“It’ll be nice for everybody to hit a reset button and get away from the rigours of coming into work every day and training.

“For some of these guys, the disappointment of the semi-final was enormous. Some of these young guys haven’t dealt with some of those things before.

“They had their sights set on grander occasions, and sometimes it takes a little bit of time and building a bit of resilience (to get over the disappointment). That’s the process we’re going through.”

Smith hopes to have halfback Mikey Lewis back fit after the break, following almost two months out with an ankle injury, while Sam Wood should also return from a knee problem.

Wood last week secured a contract extension to stay at Craven Park for 2023, having made twelve appearances since joining from Huddersfield Giants for this season.

“I’m really grateful that they’re showing some faith in me for next year,” said Wood.

“I can’t wait to crack on once I’m back from injury and help the boys.”

Fellow centre Brad Takairangi will play no further part in the season, however, with the hamstring injury he suffered in a defeat to Castleford Tigers requiring surgery.

That was Takairangi’s first game since being sentenced for serious driving offences last month, and Smith said the out-of-contract player had likely worn a Robins shirt for the last time.

“It’s a pretty significant tear and it’s also the ligament, so it’ll be a lengthy repair,” said Smith.

“That’s his season done. It’s a strong possibility he’s played his last game for the club.”

The club received far better news on the Academy front last week, being awarded an Elite Academy Licence running until the end of 2027.

Hull KR were one of three clubs told last year they would not be awarded a licence but, following the threat of legal action, the RFL gave them probationary licences and Rovers have now been given a full one.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.