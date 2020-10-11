Robins re-appoint former CEO

Hull Kingston Rovers have appointed Paul Lakin as the club’s new chief executive from 1st November.

Lakin, who is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of SkyBet Championship club Stoke City, was the CEO of the Robins from 2004 to 2008.

He left to become the Head of Commercial Affairs at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2008 before moving to Stoke six years later.

“Since his departure in 2008 he has worked in football across the Premier League and Championship and will bring a wealth of knowledge and business acumen to the club,” said Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell.

“He has great knowledge of our city, our club, our fanbase and the wider sport in general – all of which will prove invaluable as he leads the club forward into 2021, a year that is widely recognised across our sport to have choppy waters ahead.

“Paul will take full control of the club both on and off the field; he’s someone who I have great trust in and I am excited by his return.”

Lakin’s arrival will mean that current CEO Mike Smith will move sideways to head up the club’s Community Trust.

