Sam Wood given new lease of life at Hull KR

Sam Wood says his move to Hull Kingston Rovers has provided him with new motivation as he gears up for his first season with the club.

By moving to Rovers on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Wood has left Huddersfield Giants for the first time after having come through the Giants’ Academy.

He is no stranger to new environments, though, having played out on loan for no fewer than five different clubs while struggling to nail down a consistent first-team spot in Super League.

Wood also has a touch of the familiar, as he is living with former Giants colleague Darnell McIntosh, who is now a rival at Hull FC, but he is getting on with all his new team-mates as well.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Wood said of his time so far with Hull KR.

“Moving here has been a new lease of life for me.

“I’ve been looking forward to training every day and getting to know my new team-mates.

“That’s not only on the field but outside of rugby too; it’s key for building those relationships between us all.

“So far, it’s been a great pre-season. We’ve had good intensity to our sessions.

“It will probably get more rugby-related when we get back after the break. In terms of the work we’ve put in, we’ve been fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Robins head coach Tony Smith remains confident that he will have a full squad available for their opening league fixture against Wigan Warriors on February 11th.

Seven players have undergone surgery since the end of the season, including Lachlan Coote, Ben Crooks, Matty Storton who all had shoulder operations.

Matt Parcell (pectoral), Dean Hadley (shoulder and wrist), Ethan Ryan (wrist) and Will Dagger (ankle) have also had surgery but Smith believes they all have a good chance of making the first round.

“We’re expecting everyone to be ready for round one,” Smith told Hull Live.

“Unless there’s a setback or an additional injury, everybody should be fit and available for round one.”

Ryan is set to return to training this week as his recovery gathers pace, as is Kane Linnett, who has been nursing a minor groin injury.

