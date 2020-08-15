Rochdale boost recruitment as Joe Taira signs

Rochdale Hornets have confirmed the signing of Joe Taira ahead of their upcoming League One season.

Taira joined Rochdale Hornets in 2016 from amateur side Rochdale Mayfield and played three seasons before seeking a move to Batley Bulldogs.

The impactful forward made 19 appearances and scored three tries with Batley but will now return to Rochdale.

Joe becomes Rochdale’s third signing in three days as he joins Josh Jordan-Roberts and Zac Baker on their recruitment list.

“He (Joe) will give us some real grunt in the middle. He’s an exciting player and will no doubt entertain the fans with his style of play” said Rochdale boss Matt Calland

Club Chairman Andy Mazey added: “Bringing Joe home was always high on the agenda and something we really worked hard to make happen for our loyal supporters.”