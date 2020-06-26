Rochdale coach Calland signs new deal

Rochdale Hornets coach Matt Calland has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The former England international joined the club last year and will now remain through to the end of 2021.

A Championship winning coach with Halifax in 2010, Calland had three spells with the Hornets during his playing days.

“I am grateful to Rochdale Hornets for offering me an extension to my current contract,” he said.

“I had no hesitation in agreeing to remain as coach through to the end of the 2021 season and hopefully beyond, as we continue to all work towards reclaiming our place in the Championship.

“Covid-19 related issues mean that we are in unprecedented times for both Rochdale Hornets as a club and the sport of Rugby League in general. The game will not be the same on the resumption, how we operate, what the financial impact has been, what restrictions we will have to adhere to, all these matters will have to be thoroughly assessed as we slowly start to understand what the “new normal” will look like for the sport of Rugby League.

“I honestly believe that we were in great shape before the lockdown in March. We have a well-balanced squad that is as hungry for success as I am and I am certain that the dynamics of the squad will not have changed once we get the green light to resume training.”