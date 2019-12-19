Rochdale land Widnes youngster

Rochdale Hornets have completed the signing of youngster Sam Freeman.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after being released by Widnes at the end of the year.

A utility back, Freeman is the latest addition to Matt Calland’s new-look squad ahead of their move to League 1.

“I’m made up to have signed for Rochdale,” Freeman said.

“I felt really welcome as soon as I stepped into the club and was impressed with their plans and ambition to drive the club forward.

“I’ve had a few sessions and have been impressed with the setup and the lads at the club and I’m really looking forward to pushing on this year and trying to get the club back into the Championship.”