Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set to leave rugby league

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set for a shock exit from rugby league.

RTS, a former Dally M winner, is set to walk from the NRL at the end of the year according to reports in Australia.

It’s claimed that the New Zealand fullback will switch codes to pursue a dream of representing the All Blacks.

The Daily Telegraph claim Tuivasa-Sheck will remain with the New Zealand Warriors for the season before heading to the 15-man game at the end of the year.

It’s unclear whether he will represent the Kiwis in the World Cup later this year, though it’s reported that he will have to return to the Warriors if he ever decides to play league again.

The 27-year-old won the Dally M medal in 2018 and is the current Warriors captain.