Rohan Smith appoints new Leeds Rhinos captain for Super League 2024

LEEDS RHINOS have announced that Cameron Smith will be the club’s new captain ahead of the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Smith, 25, has played his entire career at the Rhinos having come through the Academy ranks as a teenager, making his debut when he was just 16 in 2016. He was part of Rohan Smith’s leadership team at the club last year.

Commenting on becoming the Rhinos captain Smith said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to be made captain of this wonderful club. I have been at this club my whole life and I understand what this club demands. It is a very proud day for me and my family. I learnt a lot about myself last season and my strength is to bring the best out of other people. I think I lead by example; I am honest and want the best for everyone else.

“I have lots of confidence in this group of players for this season; we have got a fantastic group who have really bought into what we want to achieve together. It is not just about me, we have got a lot of leaders within our group. I will not be approaching games any differently this year just because I have the C next to my name on the team sheet.

“Pre-season has been really tough so far but very enjoyable. The players who have come in have not just added quality as players but as people as well. You can feel that standards and accountability on the field and in the gym have been lifted,” added Smith.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added: “Cameron is a natural leader within our group and I am pleased for him that he will captain the side, I know it means a great deal to him and his family as a one club man. Cameron did a great job with our players last season in tough circumstances at times and I know he will be stronger for that experience. To have stood up as he did last season as a leader whilst producing his best form for the club so far shows how he is thriving in the role. He is well respected by the squad and coaches alike. I am sure he will do an outstanding job as our captain.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.