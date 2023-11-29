Ex-Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls winger Jy Hitchcox to play on in 2024

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls winger Jy Hitchcox will play on in 2024 for what will be his 17th season in rugby league.

Hitchcox, who is fondly remembered at Castleford and Bradford as well as French club Toulouse Olympique, returned home to Australia last year following visa issues in the northern hemisphere.

Now the winger will play on in 2024 after etching a new deal with the Western Suburbs Red Devils in the Country Rugby League and Illawarra Rugby League Premiership.

The 34-year-old only made 30 appearances for Castleford between 2016 and 2018, but he earned a reputation for being a lightning quick attacker as well as a highly dependable outside back.

All in all, Hitchcox made 111 appearances in the UK for a variety of clubs including the then-named Leigh Centurions, Halifax Panthers and Rochdale Hornets.

The winger also made four appearances for Wests Tigers in the NRL in 2014 before making the move to Featherstone for 2015.

