Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Thomas Mikaele finds new club following exit from Super League side

FORMER Warrington Wolves prop Thomas Mikaele has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side.

Mikaele, who left the club at the 2022 Super League season, returned midway through the year to help a beleaguered Warrington side that had been cut to ribbons by injuries and suspensions.

All in all, the powerful prop made 25 appearances for the Wolves before leaving for good at the end of last season.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, Mikaele will be a North Queensland Cowboys player in 2024 after signing a deal with the NRL side.

The 25-year-old has 67 NRL appearances under his belt and will add to that tally in 2024.

