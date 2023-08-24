Hull FC star Cam Scott reveals Super League boss tried to sign him

HULL FC star Cam Scott has revealed that a current Super League head coach tried to sign him when he was a youngster.

Scott, who has been a revelation in the Black and Whites squad in 2023, has made 56 appearances for Hull since making his debut for the club back in 2018.

The centre had spells on loan at Doncaster, Dewsbury, York and Leigh before finally nailing down a first-team spot in 2022.

And, prior to Hull’s fixture against Wigan Warriors last weekend, Wigan boss Matt Peet highlighted Scott as one of FC’s most potent attacking outlets.

Now Scott has revealed that Peet tried to sign him when he was a teenager.

“I know Matty really well, he tried to sign me when I was 16 over at Wigan and then he coached me at England Academy so I’ve really known him a long time,” Scott told Hull TV.

“It shows what he’s done at Wigan with bringing the kids through then taking over (as head coach). I saw that he said trust the process and I’ve been one of those that has taken longer to develop and now I’m finally hitting my straps.

“I’m not the finished article but the fact I am picking up outside noise proves I’m doing something right and that’s enough for me.”

Scott believes that too much pressure is put on young players to perform far too early in their development, with the 23-year-old a late bloomer.

“A lot of pressure gets put on people, it’s the same with names of famous family members when they are coming through. The pressure is thrown on people far too early and I will admit I was one of those.

“But, playing at the Academy and then England Academy, it’s still completely different to playing regular Super League.”