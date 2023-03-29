Rohan Smith on Luke Brooks speculation and Aidan Sezer’s and Blake Austin’s future at Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS could potentially be one of the more active Super League clubs in the transfer market going forward into 2024.

With a number of players coming off-contract, including halfbacks Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin, there will need to be numerous decisions made by head coach Rohan Smith going forward.

With both Sezer and Austin out of contract at the end of 2023, Smith admits there will need to be thoughts made about how his squad will look in 2024 and beyond, but that is happening each day.

“There certainly will have to be discussions and progress on our roster building for 2024 and that’s a daily process,” Smith said.

One of those players being linked with a move to Headingley is current Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, who has often been much-maligned in the NRL.

The Leeds boss, however, is not drawn into speculation surrounding that.

“I’m not aware of any interaction between Luke Brooks and his management.”