Kruise Leeming no longer a Leeds Rhinos player

KRUISE LEEMING is no longer a Leeds Rhinos player with his release now being confirmed by head coach Rohan Smith.

Much has been made of Leeming’s future at Leeds following his handing in of a release request a number of weeks before the Rhinos went up against Castleford Tigers.

The Eswatini-born hooker is being heavily linked with a move to the Gold Coast Titans, but Smith does not know Leeming’s next destination.

“The paperwork at our end has been done but we are not aware of where he is going to,” Smith said.

When pressed further about if Leeming is no longer a Leeds player, Smith responded: “To my knowledge that is correct (he is no longer a Leeds player).”