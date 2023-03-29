Warrington Wolves star George Williams comments on speculation linking him with move away from Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams has commented on speculation linking him with a move away from Super League and back to the NRL.

Earlier in the week, Williams’ name came up in a report linking the halfback with Wests Tigers, who are currently struggling at the foot of the NRL ladder.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick denied the reports, emphasising Williams’ contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and potential contract talks.

Williams has now had his say after being quizzed on the report.

“I’m not too sure what will happen in the future, I’m really enjoying my time at Warrington. I’ll definitely be here this year and next year, but I’m really enjoying it,” Williams said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“The fanbase have been unbelievable in the last six weeks, and who knows what will happen in the future.

“I definitely wouldn’t write it off (going back to the NRL). You’ve got to explore your options, but I’ve got 18 months left on my contract, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Warrington will lose forward Thomas Mikaele in the near future, with the prop returning to Australia for family reasons.