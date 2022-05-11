Rohan Smith on Zak Hardaker’s chances of playing this week for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith says Zak Hardaker could feature in his first game in charge this weekend.

Following his arrival last week, Smith will lead Leeds on Sunday for a Super League trip to Salford Red Devils.

It might also be a big day for Hardaker, who could make his second debut for the Rhinos after signing from Wigan Warriors.

The England international outside back suffered a suspected seizure two weeks ago which saw him admitted to hospital, but he has been back in training this week and is pushing to be available.

“He’s had a very good progression over the past week or so, following the medical advice,” said Smith.

“He got through a session yesterday. He’ll need to get through another session tomorrow and have another assessment from the doctor. Then he could well be available for selection.

Smith added: “If he’s available for selection, he’ll be selected.”

Another player who could make a welcome appearance is Richie Myler, who has been out since the opening round of the season with a groin injury.

“Most likely he’ll be available for selection at the weekend,” Smith said of the prospects of fullback or halfback Myler.

“He’s trained well this week, he’s had great energy and a great vibe about him so we’re looking forward to him hopefully getting through all good and he’s ready to go on Sunday.”

There are still further checks to be done on other squad members before committing to selection this week, with David Fusitu’a, Liam Sutcliffe, Alex Mellor, Tom Holroyd and Corey Johnson all back in training.