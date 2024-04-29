Rohan Smith reacts to Leeds Rhinos fans’ chants in wake of win over Hull FC

ROHAN SMITH has reacted to Leeds Rhinos fans’ chants in the wake of his side’s 18-12 win over Hull FC at the weekend.

The Rhinos ended up clinging on to their six-point lead against the lowly Black and Whites, who have won just one Super League fixture in 2024 so far.

Chants of “get out of our club” greeted Smith at the final whistle as Leeds supporters voiced their concerns at the lack of consistency and impressive results that have dominated the Rhinos’ 2024 season.

When asked about the chants, Smith decided to focus on the size of the away support, whilst touching upon the ill-feeling aimed at him after the game.

“Firstly, it was a great following, how many people were there,” Smith said.

“When I walked up into the grandstand and looked out there, I thought ‘that’s a great support’.

“There was a proportion of discontent, but I didn’t really understand (what was said).

“I haven’t got the best of hearing – I think too many concerts in my younger days has blasted my hearing a bit – but I got the gist of it post-game.”

Leeds go up against London Broncos on Friday, with the capital club still yet to win a game in Super League this season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast