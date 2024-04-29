Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley breaks silence on turning down Hull FC

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has spoken for the first time since rejecting Hull FC’s offer of a Super League deal.

Rowley had been heavily linked with a move to the Black and Whites last week following the dismissal of Tony Smith – and the rumour mill continued to swirl as Salford prepared to take on the Warrington Wolves at the weekend.

However, the Red Devils boss ended up staying loyal to the Salford club, with the latter confirming the news during last week as Hull were forced to turn their attention elsewhere for a new boss.

Following Salford’s 17-12 win over Warrington on Saturday afternoon, Rowley was asked about his future to which he replied: “I have a headache, I can say that pretty much because you lot keep pecking me out with phone calls and texts.

“I don’t tell you anything because private business is private business but I’m here.”

Rowley continued: “Everything was done in a respectable way from everybody involved and it’s really sensible, mature and respectable. However, I’m here now, I’m enjoying doing what I do, I always do enjoy what I do.

“The overriding thing for me is I enjoy the group that I represent. They’re a good group and it’s a pretty special club.”

Following that big win over Warrington, Rowley couldn’t praise his players enough, saying: “I feel good because I represent a passionate set of supporters, a passionate community, but most importantly the group of lads.

“I think Salford are everybody’s second favourite team aren’t they? They’re a good group and they work hard, they never do it easy. I’m just very proud of the boys today.”

Hull will now have to turn their attention elsewhere for their new head coach with names such as Lee Briers and Brian McDermott bandied about.

