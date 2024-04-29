Super League Round Nine Attendances: Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?
St Helens 13-12 Huddersfield Giants
9,888 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night
Castleford Tigers 40-0 London Broncos
6,996 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night
Hull KR 26-10 Wigan Warriors
Attendance not given at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 30-2 Catalans Dragons
7,321 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Salford Red Devils 17-12 Warrington Wolves
5,910 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Hull FC 12-18 Leeds Rhinos
10,505 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon
