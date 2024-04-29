Super League Round Nine Attendances: Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 13-12 Huddersfield Giants

9,888 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night

Castleford Tigers 40-0 London Broncos

6,996 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night

Hull KR 26-10 Wigan Warriors

Attendance not given at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 30-2 Catalans Dragons

7,321 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Salford Red Devils 17-12 Warrington Wolves

5,910 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Hull FC 12-18 Leeds Rhinos

10,505 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon

