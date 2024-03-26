Rohan Smith responds to Leeds Rhinos’ fans frustrations and Matt Frawley attention

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has responded to Leeds fans’ frustrations as well as addressing Matt Frawley’s early season form.

The Rhinos went down 20-6 against St Helens last Friday to crash out of the Challenge Cup at the first time of asking.

And with Leeds’ early Super League form being indifferent, it has led to complaints and criticism from the Headingley faithful.

Smith, however, believes the Rhinos are going in the right direction.

“I’m not on the terraces so don’t know what the banter is on the terraces,” Smith said.

“We haven’t played at the level we know we can but we’ve competed really well and been right in the picture against strong opposition.

“There’s been a lot more to like than dislike this year. What we’ve shown this year is that our best footy is better than it was last year. I also believe some of the teams we’ve played against are better than they were last year.

“We expect to play well and go into every game thinking we can win – nothing changes there. The outside beliefs and expectations are out of our control but that’s not something I give any attention to.”

Halfback Frawley, who made the off-season move from Canberra Raiders, also came in for some flak following the result against Saints.

But Smith is backing the Australian and has no plans to change the players in the spine.

“I think he has been solid. At the weekend there were moments for sure he could have done differently or better but I think he has contributed to a good vibe around our group.

“And at stages we have played some really composed, smart footy and he has been a part of that.

“We are a work-in progress and we need to get better quickly but we haven’t been too far away from it even against the better teams in the competition.

“We are committed to the players we have got in our spine and they will be aiming to play well this week.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.